Where trio of Tigers landed in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

A longtime draft analyst released his latest mock draft on Tuesday ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, which gets underway later this month.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. sees a trio of Clemson draft prospects being taken off the board in the first round.

Kiper’s newest mock draft (subscription required) has former Tiger defensive end Myles Murphy going to the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th overall pick.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy was credited with 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games.

He finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

“I gave Carroll (Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll) help in the middle of his defensive line with Jalen Carter at pick No. 5, so let’s move outside and add an end who will help against both the run and pass,” Kiper wrote. “Murphy has some upside, though I never saw him dominate on tape. He had 14 sacks and 63 QB pressures over the past two seasons. Carroll likes well-rounded defensive ends, and that’s Murphy.”

Kiper then projects two other former Tigers, linebacker Trenton Simpson and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, to hear their names called with back-to-back picks.

Kiper’s mock has Simpson going 27th overall to the Buffalo Bills, followed by Bresee to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 28th overall selection.

A 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection, Simpson tied for third on the team last season with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff and had 2.5 sacks to go with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 12 games.

In his Clemson career (2020-22), Simpson racked up 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games.

“Buffalo let middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds leave in free agency and this could be a selection to fill that void,” Kiper wrote regarding Simpson. “Simpson is a really good three-down linebacker who has some coverage traits in the pass game and is a strong blitzer. He ran a blazing 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the combine at 235 pounds. Middle linebackers in today’s NFL must have smooth hips and range in coverage, and those are Simpson’s strengths.”

A former five-star prospect, Bresee spent three seasons starting on the interior of the Tigers’ defensive front after signing with Clemson as the nation’s top overall recruit in 2020. The three-time All-ACC selection had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games this past season and finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks over 26 games.

“Cincinnati ranked 29th in sacks last season (30) and it needs to get more of an interior push on late downs. Bresee could provide that,” Kiper wrote. “At 6-5, 298 pounds, he tested extremely well at the combine. He’s powerful at the point of attack and is instinctual after the snap. This is another team without many holes, so it can afford to select a player who might not start immediately.”

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

