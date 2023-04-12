Former blue-chip lineman making strides up front

One of Clemson’s former blue-chip offensive line signees has been biding his time and may have to do so again next season.

It’s also possible that Ryan Linthicum finds himself in the starting five if he continues his upward trajectory.

“Really happy with where Ryan is and his progression,” offensive line coach Thomas Austin said. “He’s been a very consistent guy.”

It’s been two years since Linthicum signed with the Tigers as what some recruiting services tabbed as the top prep center prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. But the Maryland native has played just 44 snaps in five games so far for the Tigers.

That’s partly because Linthicum has had to practice patience behind some more seasoned linemen ahead of him on the depth chart. Fifth-year senior Matt Bockhorst spent most of the 2021 season as Clemson’s center. With Bockhorst’s eligibility expired – and other attrition taking its toll on the position – the Tigers turned to another senior, Will Putnam, who moved from guard to start every game at center last season.

Putnam is back for a fifth year, so cracking the starting lineup won’t be any easier of a task for Linthicum this fall. But as the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder goes through his third spring at Clemson, Austin said Linthicum has made significant strides in some areas of his game that have prevented him from getting more playing time. One of those has been Linthicum’s ability to recognize the defense’s pre-snap alignment and make calls for the line accordingly.

“The biggest thing for him has been being more vocal making the points, the IDs (of certain defensive players) and the communication,” Austin said. “Making sure everyone is on the same page. He’s accepted the challenge.”

It’s got Linthicum in perhaps the best spot he’s been during his time at Clemson to be a more regular contributor up front. Perhaps that comes more as a rotational piece next season, but Linthicum has also been getting some first-team reps at times this spring, Austin said.

Austin left the proverbial door open to the possibility of Linthicum moving up the depth chart if such a move ultimately proves to be part of Clemson’s best starting combination up front.

“He’s shown up and gone to work,” Austin said. “My message to him has been we’re going to put the best five on the field. And if that means putting you at center and Putnam back at guard, we’ll do whatever it takes to get the best five on the field.”

