Several Tigers named as ideal picks for these NFL teams

NFL.com recently identified the ideal top two picks for every team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter sees several Clemson draft prospects as ideal picks for these NFL teams.

Reuter pegged former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson as an ideal first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills with the 27th overall selection.

“Simpson is an explosive player in the middle of the defense who would fill the gap left by departed former first-rounder Tremaine Edmunds,” Reuter wrote.

Former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, meanwhile, was named as an ideal first-round pick for the New Orleans Saints (29th overall).

“Murphy’s size (6-5, 268 pounds, 33 3/4-inch arms) makes him the perfect Saints defensive end,” Reuter wrote. “Watch for general manager Mickey Loomis to once again move up if he covets those attributes.”

Reuter named former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee as an ideal selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the first pick of the second round (32nd overall).

“With the early second-round pick coming from the Bears in the Chase Claypool trade, the Steelers can add the high-motor Bresee to play 5-technique, eventually becoming the team’s go-to defender once Cam Heyward retires,” Reuter wrote.

Former Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry was also mentioned in the article as an ideal third-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers (No. 101 overall).

“Henry has the power and speed to the outside to get into San Francisco’s D-end rotation right out of the gate,” Reuter wrote.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.