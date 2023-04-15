Swinney explains why Shipley didn't suit up in spring game

Clemson’s spring game on Saturday didn’t feature the Tigers’ leading rusher in each of the last two seasons.

Will Shipley didn’t suit up in the 2023 Orange vs. White spring game at Memorial Stadium, though head coach Dabo Swinney explained after the game that Clemson’s star running back was simply held out as a precaution.

“He’s just had some knee tenderness,” Swinney said. “He’s practiced most – he’s scrimmaged some, too, and then just the last week or so he’s battled a bunch of tendinitis in that knee area. So, he’s done all the team stuff except for the last week or so, but we didn’t scrimmage him last week or today. Just kept him out of the live stuff, just precaution.”

Last season, Shipley became the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions (running back, all-purpose and specialist).

A finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player, Shipley was the only player in the nation last season to record at least 1,150 rushing yards (1,182), at least 200 receiving yards (242) and at least 300 kickoff return yards (324) – joining Spiller (2009) as the only ACC players since 2000 to accomplish the feat.

As a true freshman in 2021, Shipley rushed 149 times for a team-best 738 rushing yards (5.0 avg.) with 11 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 116 yards, and averaged 27.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns. The former five-star prospect from Weddington, N.C. enters the 2023 season with 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns on 359 career rushing attempts and 358 yards on 54 career receptions over 24 career games (19 starts).

