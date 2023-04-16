Klubnik's spring game features 'lots of ups and downs'

Cade Klubnik had a predictable reaction to what may have been his worst two plays in Clemson’s spring game.

“Obviously we want them back,” he said.

But the Tigers’ quarterback said there’s not much he would’ve changed on his end regarding the pair of interceptions he threw Saturday inside Memorial Stadium, both of which involved some bad luck. The first came with Klubnik’s White team facing fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the first half. Klubnik tried to flip a short pass into the flat to one of his favorite targets of the day, walk-on tight end Banks Pope, but freshman linebacker Jamal Anderson tipped the ball into the air and into the arms of safety R.J. Mickens to end that scoring threat.

It was a case of deja vu on the White team’s ensuing possession when Klubnik tried to find Cole Turner cutting toward the middle of the field. Cornerback Nate Wiggins quickly closed in to knock the ball away, and the ball found fellow defensive back Andrew Mukuba’s hands on the deflection. Only offensive lineman Tristan Leigh’s heavy left hand kept Mukuba from turning it into a pick-six.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to hand it to (the defense),” Klubnik said. “They made a great play on both of them.”

The sequence was part of what Klubnik described as a seesaw performance in his first spring as Clemson’s QB1. Since former starter D.J. Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State in early December, Klubnik, who got his first career start later that month in the Orange Bowl, has been working to not only learn first-year coordinator Garrett Riley’s air-raid offense but also get comfortable operating it in his new role.

Klubnik had his good moments Saturday. He needled some darts over the middle and showed off the kind of mobility that separates his skill set from the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster. As is normally the case in intrasquad scrimmages out of an abundance of caution, the quarterbacks weren’t live, which had Klubnik convinced that at least a couple of broken plays were blown dead that he would’ve been able to turn into long gainers on the ground had it a been a regular-season game.

“I think they cut me a few yards short,” he said with a grin. “I can’t wait to get loose and get out there running.”

But Klubnik has been working with a skeleton supporting cast throughout the spring, which was evident with the lack of explosion in the passing game. The Tigers played without three of their usual starting offensive linemen (Marcus Tate, Walker Parks, Will Putnam) and had just four scholarship receivers available for the game. Beaux Collins and Adam Randall, who project as starters out wide next season, are among the pass-catchers still working their way back from injuries.

Klubnik’s longest completion covered 24 yards. He had a chance to connect with Turner on a deep ball early in the game, but it was a tad underthrown, giving cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. just enough time to recover for the breakup. Antonio Williams was Clemson’s leading receiver in the receptions department with five, but those catches combined for just 26 yards.

“Lots of ups and downs,” Klubnik said.

Klubnik finished 18 of 33 passing for 190 yards on a day when both offenses combined for just two touchdowns, both rushing. The White offense totaled 313 yards and 20 first downs.

“I think, as a whole, just super excited to put some long drives together. Had some big plays. Had a couple of big scrambles,” Klubnik said. “Overall I felt like we had good protection up front. Felt like I had a lot of time. But I felt like our (defensive backs) on the other side, they’re the best that I’ve seen them ever play. They did a heck of a job.”