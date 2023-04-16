Talented Florida DE has ‘great’ first visit to Clemson for spring game

One of the many prospects in Tiger Town on Saturday was a talented edge rusher from the Sunshine State.

Hudson (Fla.) High School defensive end Elias Williams was among the recruits hosted by Clemson for its spring game.

“It was great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “If I had to say the highlight of it was seeing their football facility, seeing all the rooms and benefits that they give their athletes to up their game.”

It was the first-ever visit to Clemson for Williams, a class of 2024 recruit with close to 20 scholarship offers.

“This is my actual first time being out of Florida,” he said. “I think what stuck out to me the most (about the Clemson visit) is how much they really care about their players to give them top-of-the-line treatment in all areas.”

While on campus, Williams was able to interact with multiple members of Clemson’s staff.

“I talked a lot with (defensive ends coach) Lemanski Hall. Also got to talk with (defensive player development coach) Da’Quan Bowers,” Williams said. “As of right now we are still building our relationship, but I hope potentially in the future they would offer me. I would be very excited.”

Williams’ head coach had the chance to speak with Hall on Saturday as well.

“He thinks he is a really great guy all around,” Williams said, “and he says he wants to come down in the springtime to see me practice.”

Williams said he might make it back to Clemson sometime this summer.

His offer list includes Power Five offers from Miami, Florida State, Louisville, Missouri, Oregon State, Indiana, Minnesota, West Virginia and Kansas.

As a junior last season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder posted 51 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 29 hurries and two forced fumbles.

–Photo courtesy of Elias Williams

