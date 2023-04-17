Casperson: ‘I want to make more plays’

Clemson’s 2023 specialist group under special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed looks much different than in years past. With the departure of long-time kicker B.T. Potter and the starting role up for grabs, redshirt sophomore Holden Caspersen has had a unique vantage point headed into the spring.

The second year starting long snapper talked with the media following spring practice earlier this week, sharing that the competition at kicker so far this spring has nothing but fierce.

“Oh, it’s a tight competition right now,” Casperson said. “All of them are booming the ball, Robert [Gunn], Liam [Boyd], Quinn [Castner] and Hogan [Morton], each and every one of those has been kicking great balls. It’s a really tight competition right now.”

Casperson knows just what it takes to take over a starting role, in fact, he did just that one season ago after long-time long snapper Jack Maddox moved on from the program following the 2021 season. The Roswell, Ga. native took over the starting job from Maddox prior to Clemson’s season opener against Georgia last season and in his home state.

Now with a season of starting experience under his belt, Casperson is now focusing on being more of an asset in coverage and making more plays for the Tigers on special teams.

“Last year, first year starting, it was a different experience, but I loved every second of it,” the long snapper said. “Since then, I’ve really noticed I need to, ultimately, I want to be an asset in coverage, covering ball and punts and stuff and really focusing on that and then also, really honing in on my accuracy and my form, so I want to be more, I was consistent, but I want to be more consistent.

“Just really that because snappers, it’s all form and technique, all that, you kind of got to be honed in on that at all times, but my main point of emphasis was coverage and getting better in that aspect… I want to make more plays.”

Looking ahead to the fall, Casperson and his teammates are taking every opportunity to continue building synchronization among their specialist group, doing so with the intention and the example of the many greats that came before them.

“Even with Clay now holding, anytime we’ve got a chance, we just kind of come here and work as one. We all have a group chat and just kind of text and get one together… it takes reps at the end of the day. Like you said, Potter’s gone. He was a great asset and kind of led the way, showed us what it takes. Him, Will Spiers and Jack Maddox, all of them really showed us what it takes and now it’s on our hands to continue leading that as one.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

