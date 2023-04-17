Swinney wears a different hat during spring game

Dabo Swinney wore a different hat in Saturday’s Orange vs. White spring game.

Clemson’s head coach took the mic during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of the spring game and interviewed several of his players, including defensive lineman Peter Woods, cornerback Nate Wiggins and safety Caleb Nix, the younger brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

Swinney asked Caleb the question, if the Tigers have to play Bo and the Ducks in the national championship game this season, what will their mom and dad do at the game?

“My mom might not be able to watch,” Caleb said. “My dad will probably have like a split green-orange.”

Watch Swinney act as a sideline reporter during the spring game in the following ESPN video:

