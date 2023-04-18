Priority WR target talks ‘great’ visit, seeing Clemson's new offense

Alex Taylor has been to Clemson plenty of times, and the priority wide receiver target returned to campus again last week.

This time around, the four-star prospect from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley was able to get a look at new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense.

Taylor liked what he saw during his visit last Wednesday while taking in the Tigers’ spring practice and observing changes to the offense.

“My last visit was great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I think what stood out is seeing the different concepts compared to last year’s, more deep shots which is exciting for me.”

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound class of 2024 recruit, Taylor saw flashes of what Riley’s offense can do and got a feel for how he could potentially fit into it.

“Like he said the offense is explosive and aggressive, and I could see glimpses of it,” Taylor said. “I feel like I could move around in the offense but primarily outside.”

Taylor was the first 2024 receiver to earn an offer from Clemson when the Tigers pulled the trigger on that offer back in June 2022.

While he was on campus last week, Clemson’s staff made it clear that he remains a priority for the Tigers.

“Their message was they want me, commit when you’re ready, and how I can fit in with the offense,” he said.

On Feb. 1, Taylor further narrowed down his recruitment when he released a final seven featuring Clemson along with Cincinnati, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Taylor is set to officially visit Clemson from June 2-4, and he is also slated for official visits to NC State and North Carolina in June.

Did last week’s unofficial visit change anything about where the Tigers stand in his recruitment right now?

“Not really,” he said. “I have my top schools and I’m really looking forward to the officials and seeing which schools are going to separate the biggest.”

Taylor is ranked as the No. 119 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by 247Sports, which considers him the nation’s No. 20 wide receiver in his class.