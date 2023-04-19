Patrick Mahomes hypes up former Clemson receiver

Patrick Mahomes hyped up a former Clemson star this week.

Mahomes — the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, two-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP — spoke glowingly of former Tiger and current Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross has been working out in Texas with and catching passes from Mahomes, who had plenty of praise for Ross when discussing his progress ahead of the 2023 campaign.

“Yeah, I mean, the talent is through the roof,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “I think anyone can see that. He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him, man. To be able to get out there and get the reps in practice, get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.”

Ross was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Injury concerns from NFL teams caused Ross to go undrafted, though he made a strong first impression last offseason after signing with the Chiefs. He is apparently healthy again and will hopefully get the chance to show what he can do in the league this season.

Ross missed the 2020 season at Clemson following spinal surgery for a congenital fusion but finished his Clemson career (2018-21) with 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns over 39 career games (24 starts).

Ross burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018 when he caught 46 passes for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games. That season, he caught six passes for 148 yards with two touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl and six passes for 153 yards and another score in Clemson’s College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Alabama.

