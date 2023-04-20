5-star, No. 1-ranked RB high on Clemson, looking to visit

The country’s top-ranked running back in the 2025 class is high on Clemson.

Dabo Swinney’s program piques the interest of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) five-star Jordon Davison, who is planning to visit Clemson this spring.

“My interest level in Clemson is pretty high right now, I would say,” he told The Clemson Insider.

“It’s a great program,” he added. “They have a winning background, and they develop pro guys. So, it’s always a good opportunity.”

Davison, the nation’s No. 1 running back in his class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, is looking to check out both Clemson and in-state rival South Carolina this spring.

“I want to get down to South Carolina and Clemson,” he said.

Added Davison regarding what he’s looking forward to about visiting Clemson: “Just experiencing it all and soaking it in and just learning from the coaches and Coach (C.J.) Spiller, and him giving me tips on the game.”

Davison is developing a solid bond with Spiller, the former Tiger great and current Clemson running backs coach.

“He really likes me, and we’ve been building a good relationship,” Davison said.

“It’s a good relationship,” he added. “We talk about something new every time and it’s always learning, either with football or with life.”

Davison has communicated some over social media with another big-time prospect in the 2025 class – Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star offensive lineman David Sanders – about possibly suiting up together at Clemson.

“Just talking about how we can build a powerhouse over there and bring the school another national championship,” Davison said.

Davison has accumulated a slew of scholarship offers and boasts an impressive offer list featuring schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, to name some.

As a sophomore last season, Davison rushed for 1,514 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging nearly 9 yards per tote.

Whichever program the 6-foot, 205-pounder chooses to play for down the road will be getting the complete package in him, both as an all-around back on the field and as a person off it.

“They’d get a great person off the field, first of all, and a do-it-all back,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what it is – pass blocking, catching the ball, standout plays for my teammates and scoring a lot of touchdowns.”

Davison, the No. 20 overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite, says where a school is located won’t be a factor in his future college decision.

“I feel like wherever the best fit is for me,” he said. “Location is not a problem because I have a lot of family members down that way, so it’s not really a big factor. Just wherever God takes me.”

–Photo courtesy of Jordon Davison on Twitter (@Jord0n2)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

