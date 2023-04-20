Clemson DB enters portal

A Clemson defensive back is hitting the NCAA transfer portal.

Senior cornerback Malcolm Greene announced via social media on Thursday afternoon that he has entered the portal.

“First, thank you God for the blessings, lessons, and guidance throughout my life,” Greene wrote in a Twitter post. “Thank you to Coach Swinney and staff for giving me opportunity to grow and develop at Clemson University over the past three years. Lastly, I want to thank all my teammates. The brotherhood established between you all and I is deeper than football. I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Greene has played three seasons at Clemson, recording 40 tackles (4.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 473 snaps over 29 games (five starts) from 2020-22.

Greene’s three years with the Tigers have largely been injury plagued. He was shut down after seven games last season after undergoing groin surgery, but he recently revealed he was actually dealing with a lot more than what was known publicly.

In addition to a torn adductor muscle, Greene said he also sustained multiple sports hernias a season ago. Before that, he dealt with various shoulder injuries that cost him games during the 2021 season as well as practice time last spring.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder posted nine tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and an interception in 95 defensive snaps over seven games (two starts) last season.

A native of Richmond, Va., Greene was a four-star prospect at Highland Springs High School.

I have entered the Transfer Portal🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/M2bxAv7tkr — Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene) April 20, 2023

