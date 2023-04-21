Draft analysts agree on this Clemson prospect’s stock

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Trenton Simpson leading up to this year’s NFL Draft as to whether or not the former Clemson linebacker could end up being a first-round pick.

While there’s some belief that’s still a possibility, a pair of draft analysts think it’s more likely that Simpson hears his name called on day two.

Asked on Thursday during a media conference call about the likeliest range for Simpson and former Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee to come off the board, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said he has Bresee and Simpson ranked as his 36th and 44th overall prospects, respectively. There are only 31 picks in the first round, which will begin April 27.

“I think both of those guys are early second-round picks,” said Jeremiah, a former NFL scout.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay agreed with that sentiment when it comes to Simpson’s draft grade. McShay said it’s a weak draft class for inside linebackers, which has some within the league believing Simpson could slide into the latter part of the first round. But McShay doesn’t think that will happen.

“I think he’s a second-round player,” McShay said.

McShay understands the appeal of a player like Simpson, though.

Simpson was one of the more versatile players on Clemson’s defense the last three seasons, finishing with 164 tackles and 22.5 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder spent two seasons manning the Sam/nickel spot before moving to inside ‘backer last season, where he capped his time at Clemson with a career-high 74 tackles. He also had 12.5 sacks and five pass breakups in his career.

Simpson has further displayed his speed and athleticism during the pre-draft process, blazing a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in February. But the biggest question NFL teams have regarding Simpson’s game, McShay said, is his ability to shed blocks and hold up in the running game.

“I love his versatility,” McShay said. “I love his range. I think he can cover, and I think he brings a lot of ability with today’s league in being on the field on all three downs. I think there’s a lot of value there. He’s not great at stacking and shedding. There’s not a lot of guys that excel in that area.”

Being drafted into the right defensive scheme will be key to Simpson’s success at the next level, McShay said.

“If he’s in the right system where he can be covered up and has some room to roam and run, I think he can be a really good player and make a lot of plays at the next level,” he said. “I think he’s probably going to be in the first 15 picks of round two.”

The first day of the draft consists of only the first round. Rounds 2-3 will be held April 28 before the three-day draft concludes with the final four rounds April 29.