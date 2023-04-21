Tigers defeat Panthers in Game 1 of series

McWhorter Stadium was rocking Friday evening as the Clemson softball team was back in action for its first home series since getting swept by Florida State two weeks ago. The Tigers were coming off a big win this past Tuesday against Winthrop and were looking to continue their win streak to start their series against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Pittsburgh came into the game 21-19 (3-11 ACC), while Clemson came in 41-5 (14-4) and second in the ACC. The game went down to the wire and ended on a squeeze bunt by JoJo Hyatt that advanced Valerie Cagle home to give the Tigers a 3-2 victory.

The righthander Cagle (20-3) got the start in the circle on Friday, while Dani Drogemuller (7-10) started for the Panthers. Cagle got the win for the Tigers, while Drogemuller suffered the loss.

There wasn’t much action in the first inning from either team. The Tigers missed an early opportunity when Arielle Oda stepped up to bat with runners on first and third. However, Oda was struck out by Drogemuller, leaving Maddie Moore and Reedy Davenport stranded on the bases.

Early in the top of the third, Kayla Lane homered over the centerfield fence and gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Clemson answered in the bottom of the third when Alia Logoleo singled down the right field line with runners on the corners. McKenzie Clark would run home to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the third, leftfielder Macy Hamilton singled up the middle and then advanced to second on a wild pitch by Cagle. The next batter, Lane, then stepped up and hit a strike down centerfield that advanced Hamilton home to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead over the Tigers.

Clemson had many opportunities throughout the last few innings, but the team was unable to capitalize on them. That was until the bottom of the seventh when the Tigers had the bases loaded and Moore was walked, which brought Ally Miklesh home to tie the game 2-2. The very next play, Hyatt had the squeeze bunt that gave Cagle the opportunity to run home, giving the Tigers a last-minute victory over Pittsburgh.

The Tigers are back in action for game two of the series this Saturday, April 22 at 12 p.m.

