Top OL, NFL legacy impressed by Swinney, trips to Tiger Town

A highly touted offensive lineman and NFL legacy recruit made not one, but two trips to Tiger Town recently and came away impressed.

Buford (Ga.) High School four-star Brayden Jacobs – a standout class of 2025 prospect with around two dozen scholarship offers – traveled to Clemson for the program’s underclassmen day at the beginning of this month before returning to campus for last Saturday’s spring game.

“I enjoyed them a lot,” Jacobs said of the visits. “I really like what Clemson has to offer and I really like the campus.”

A big 6-foot-7, 319-pound rising junior, Jacobs is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants.

Brayden’s parents accompanied him on the visits to Clemson.

“They thought Clemson was really nice,” he said. “They enjoyed the spring game and they liked the environment.”

For Brayden, the highlight of the spring game visit was speaking with Dabo Swinney before the game. Clemson’s head coach has made quite an impression on the top-100 national prospect.

“We really talked about how he likes me as a player and for me to keep working and getting better,” Brayden said.

“I think Coach Swinney’s great,” Brayden added. “He’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever met.”

Brayden has also been able to talk with offensive line coach Thomas Austin while on campus.

“Coach Austin and I were talking about how he says I’m a good player and I just need to keep working,” Brayden said.

Up next for Brayden is a visit to Alabama today. He went to Florida State last month and recently traveled to South Carolina as well.

Brayden, who also visited Clemson for a game last season, said he doesn’t know when he will make it back to Clemson but could “possibly” participate in the Swinney Camp this summer.

Brayden’s lengthy list of offers includes schools such as Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

Clemson won’t turn the page to offering 2025 prospects until June, but Brayden hopes to be one of the select number of recruits to receive an offer from the Tigers.

“What sticks out to me about Clemson is that they don’t offer a whole bunch of people and if they offer you, they really want you,” he said. “It (an offer from Clemson) would mean a lot, actually, because that means they think I’m one of the couple people that they really want.”

Brayden is ranked as high as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle in his class. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 100 overall prospect in his class.

–Photo courtesy of Brayden Jacobs

