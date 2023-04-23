Clemson in ‘no hurry’ to add to QB room

Clemson is still searching for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. But with eight months left until rising high school seniors can begin signing with their college of choice, the Tigers aren’t exactly hitting the panic button.

“We’re not in any hurry at all,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during a recent Prowl & Growl tour appearance.

Clemson’s lack of a verbal commitment from a signal caller to this point hasn’t been for a lack of trying. The Tigers have pursued a number of blue-chip prospects at the position, including four of the nation’s top nine prep quarterback recruits, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Four-star prospects Walker White (Auburn), Air Noland (Ohio State) and D.J. Lagway (Florida) all had Clemson among their finalists before choosing other Power Five programs. So did Providence Day (North Carolina) School five-star Jadyn Davis, the highest-rated of the foursome who committed to Michigan last month.

Swinney said there are “a couple of guys” that first-year offensive Garrett Riley is still evaluating in the 2024 class, but he also noted his comfort level with a quarterback room that’s crowded heading into the 2023 season. Cade Klubnik is entering his first season as the starter as a sophomore, early enrollee Christopher Vizzina is the Tigers’ latest blue-chip signee at the position, and former walk-on Hunter Helms has the edge in the competition to be Klubnik’s backup after taking the majority of the second-team reps during the spring.

Swinney called Helms’ spring the best he’s had in his four years at Clemson. And the Tigers added further insurance out of the transfer portal with the signing of former Alabama and Arizona State signal caller Paul Tyson, giving Clemson four scholarship quarterbacks next season.

“We feel really good about our quarterback situation,” Swinney said.

Tyson will exhaust his eligibility after next season, though. And in the portal era, there’s always the possibility of other departures that could quickly cut further into the depth Clemson has built at the position. But the Tigers could always dip back into the portal to help with that if needed.

Before Tyson joined the program, Clemson brought back former signee Hunter Johnson, who finished up his eligibility back with the Tigers last season after spending the previous three seasons at Northwestern. Swinney said the Tigers will continue to be selective in pursuit of their next scholarship quarterback.

“If there’s a guy out there that fits all the needs and criteria, great,” he said. “If not, we’ll go get a guy later.”

The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting cycle begins Dec. 20.

