2024 linebacker has Clemson as 'one of my top schools'

Just like many other schools, Clemson used its annual spring game as a vessel to host a plethora of recruits.

Among the recruits in town was 2024 linebacker Javonte Robinson, hailing from Salem (GA).

“I was really amazed by how loving the university was,” Robinson said. “Everyone was so loving and caring. I had a lot of fun too.”

As a rising senior, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker has become a force on the Seminole defense. He holds two FBS offers, from UMass and Old Dominion, but has had contact with a number of high-level programs as his recruitment has developed.

“The highlight of the visit for me was getting into the locker room and hearing Coach (Dabo) Swinney’s speech,” Robinson said. “I heard a lot of impactful things about working hard, putting God first and trust that will always stick with me.”

Robinson, who visited Georgia before his trip to Clemson, has also visited Alabama and a number of other SEC programs.

“Clemson is definitely one of my top schools,” Robinson said. “I can’t wait to be back in the summer.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

