Uiagalelei: 'I didn't want to do what I was doing at Clemson'

D.J. Uiagalelei is preparing for the next chapter of his college career at Oregon State, and before he gets started with the Beavers this season, the former Clemson quarterback didn’t hold back on his experience with the Tigers.

Uiagalelei expressed frustrations over the Clemson offense in an interview with The Athletic, saying he believed the scheme was “very basic” and wasn’t tailored around what he feels he does best.

“I didn’t want to do what I was doing at Clemson,” Uiagalelei said. “I didn’t really like what we did there scheme-wise. I didn’t think we did very much. I thought it was very basic. It didn’t help me out as a quarterback and play to my strengths. I wanted to go somewhere that would play to my strengths and go somewhere that would develop me for the NFL. Play-action, work under center, throw the ball deep.”

Uiagalelei spent the last three seasons playing for the Tigers, compiling a 22-6 record as the team’s starter. As a junior in 2022, he completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores.

The California native started the first 13 games for Clemson last season, including the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina, but lost his starting job in that game after being replaced by Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei then officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal back on Dec. 5 before announcing on Christmas Eve that he would be heading to Oregon State. A former five-star prospect, Uiagalelei completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in 36 games (28 starts) for the Tigers from 2020-22. He also recorded 275 career carries for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

