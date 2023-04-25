5-star, No. 1 safety: Clemson ‘one of my top schools already’

This past December, Clemson signed a five-star defensive lineman from Alabama by the name of Peter Woods, who of course generated an abundance of hype and praise for his impressive play on the field this spring.

Woods showed out with a star performance in Clemson’s April 15 spring game, and for that spring game, the Tigers played host to another five-star recruit who hails from the same high school as Woods and was teammates with him.

Thompson High (Alabaster, Ala.) safety Anquon Fegans – the top-ranked player at his position in the class of 2025, per 247Sports – attended the Tigers’ spring game with his family.

“The spring game was amazing,” Fegans said to The Clemson Insider. “My mom and brothers and dad, they enjoyed it well.”

What did the 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising junior hear from the coaches he got to talk with while on campus?

“We give our guys a chance to play,” Fegans said. “We get fired if we don’t play our guys.”

Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee are just some of the many schools that have offered Fegans, who lists around 30 total offers.

Fegans said “it would mean a lot” to receive an offer from the Tigers when they begin extending offers to 2025 recruits come June 1, and he has discussed a potential offer from Clemson with the coaches.

“They said I’m high on their board,” he said.

Asked what stood out most to him about his visit to Clemson, Fegans pointed to “the culture and the people.”

“One of my top schools already,” he added.

Fegans is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 1 safety in the 2025 class and the nation’s 10th-best prospect in his class regardless of position.

–Photo courtesy of Anquon Fegans on Twitter (@FegansAnquon)

