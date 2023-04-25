Two Clemson draft prospects pegged as 'potential surprise first-rounders'

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding this Clemson draft prospect and whether or not he could end up being a first-round pick.

There’s some belief that former Tiger linebacker Trenton Simpson could potentially be taken in the first round, and this NFL Insider believes that is a possibility.

NFL.com published an article ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft naming “six potential surprise first-rounders,” including Simpson.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero named Simpson among those prospects who “haven’t exactly headlined mock drafts this year, but hearing them called on Thursday night wouldn’t shock NFL executives, scouts and coaches.”

Here’s what Pelissero wrote about the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder who was one of the more versatile players on Clemson’s defense the last three seasons:

A few off-ball linebackers have a shot to sneak into Round 1, and Simpson’s athletic upside is off the charts. He’s big (6-2 3/8, 235 pounds with a 77 1/2-inch wingspan), fast (second among linebackers at the combine with a 4.43 40-yard dash) and strong (25 bench reps). His 40 1/2-inch vertical leap at Clemson’s pro day would’ve led all LBs in Indianapolis. He participated in 37 college games (27 starts), but really only played a true linebacker role last season. Instincts are the question, and Simpson will need some time to develop in the NFL. One executive compared Simpson to Anthony Barr, a versatile linebacker who earned four Pro Bowl bids during his time in Minnesota. Simpson finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 187 tackles and 22.5 tackles for loss. The former five-star prospect from Charlotte spent two seasons manning the Sam/nickel spot before moving to inside ‘backer last season, where he capped his time as a Tiger with 77 tackles. He also had 12.5 sacks and six pass breakups in his career. Simpson isn’t the only Clemson draft prospect pegged as a potential surprise first-rounder by NFL.com. Pelissero also included Bryan Bresee on the list. Bresee started 21 of the 26 games he played for Clemson but hasn’t played a full season since his freshman season. He finished his college career with 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks from his defensive tackle spot. Bresee’s inconsistencies over his last couple of seasons at Clemson were caused in part by injuries and family circumstances, most notably the sudden passing of his younger sister, Ella, last fall. He tore his ACL four games into his sophomore season in 2021, and shoulder surgery kept him out of action the following spring. Bresee also dealt with a kidney infection last season, which contributed to him missing three games last fall. Here’s what Pelissero had to say about the 6-foot-5, 298-pounder who was once the nation’s top high school recruit: After Georgia’s Jalen Carter, whose own draft stock will be a big storyline, there isn’t another defensive tackle considered to be a lock to go in Round 1. But don’t overlook Bresee, a first-team All-ACC pick as a true freshman in 2020 before a series of injuries and other challenges impacted his trajectory. He tore his ACL in September of 2021 and had shoulder surgery in January of 2022. Then he missed three games last season with a kidney infection plus another because of strep throat. And this past September, he lost his sister, Ella, after her battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Overweight at times last season (related to the kidney infection), Bresee was a svelte 6-5 1/2 and 298 pounds at the combine. He’s long (32 1/2-inch arms), fast (4.86 40), strong (28 bench reps at Clemson’s pro day) and brings coveted interior pass rush (nine career sacks) if he can recapture his pre-ACL form. The 2023 NFL Draft is set to get underway Thursday in Kansas City with the first round, followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

