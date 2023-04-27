Peach State defensive back: ‘Clemson is my dream school’

Clemson recently played host again to a talented young recruit from the Peach State who has become a familiar face in Tiger Town.

Gainesville (Ga.) High School 2026 defensive back Syr Hunter returned to campus for the spring game on April 15, when he was able to catch up with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“My visit to Clemson for the spring game was nice,” Hunter said. “I spent time with Coach Reed and Coach Conn. We talked football, school and just life outside of football. The highlight was seeing how excited the Clemson fans are for this upcoming season, having over 50,000 in attendance.”

Reed and Conn are accustomed to seeing Hunter on visits to Clemson, and according to Hunter, the coaches are planning to pay him a school visit this spring.

“They told me I’m one of the most familiar faces on campus,” Hunter said. “I have been coming to Clemson since I was 8 years old. They told me they will be coming by Gainesville this spring and look forward to seeing me. The most important thing they told me was to stay focused, take care of business in the classroom and everything else will take care of itself.”

It won’t be long before Hunter returns to Clemson yet again, as he said he will be back at the end of May. Prior to the spring game visit, Hunter traveled to Death Valley for a game last November.

It’s certainly early in the recruiting process for the rising sophomore, but did his latest trip to Clemson give him a better feel for where things stand with the Tigers in the young stages of his recruitment?

“The visit gave me a great idea of where I stand with Clemson early on with me being on their radar even though I still have some time,” he said. “The biggest thing is the relationships that’s being built.”

An offer from Clemson down the road would undoubtedly be huge for Hunter, who plays both safety and cornerback and is also drawing interest from schools such as NC State, Duke and South Carolina.

“The culture at Clemson is all about family and I am really big on that,” he said. “When I get an offer from Clemson it will be a dream come true! Clemson is my dream school.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

