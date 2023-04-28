Mel Kiper weighs in on Murphy, Bresee selections

Former Clemson defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee came off the board with back-to-back picks Thursday night in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

First, the Cincinnati Bengals took Murphy with the 28th overall pick, followed by the New Orleans Saints scooping up Bresee at No. 29 overall.

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. weighed in on the Murphy and Bresee selections after they were drafted.

Here’s what he had to say after the two Tigers heard their names called:

Kiper on Murphy: “He was in that recruiting class of 2020 with Trenton Simpson, linebacker, Bryan Bresee, outstanding defensive tackle. Myles Murphy, 6-4.5, 268 pounds. You think about 4.52 at his pro day. The power, the speed that he has to get after the quarterback and be a factor against the run was impressive. Now, he never at Clemson, in my opinion, developed into that feared pass rusher that you thought he could be, that his talent indicated he could be. Continued improvement in that area is needed. 2022, he had 11 tackles for loss, only 6.5 of those were sacks. The talent’s there, the ability is there. That 4.52 pro day was impressive. He has to put it all together to be a double-digit sack guy in the NFL.”

Kiper on Bresee: “Damascus High School, he was rated anywhere between 1 and 3 (recruit in the country). He was also on the basketball team. When he came in in 2020 with Myles Murphy and Trenton Simpson, linebacker, he looked like he was going to be a top-10 pick, top-15 pick at worst. He had a great 2020 season, 6.5 tackles for loss and he had 4, 4.5 sacks that year, forced a fumble. He was really active along the interior, really got after it. (2021), starts out the season, then the ACL. Then this past year, his sister passes away, he has the kidney infection, and then he looked rejuvenated at the combine. Ran 4.93 at 6-5.5, 300 pounds. He looked like Bryan Bresee was back like he was in 2020… You talk about what he means to that defense – the No. 1 need for the Saints, defensive tackle.”

Murphy joins fellow Clemson products Jackson Carman, Tee Higgins and D.J. Reader on the Bengals’ roster, while Bresee is the lone former Tiger on the Saints’ roster at this time.

