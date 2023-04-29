Former Tiger signs free agent deal

Former Tiger signs free agent deal

A former Clemson Tiger has signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Following Saturday’s final rounds of the NFL Draft, Mike Jones signed with the Falcons.

Jones entered the transfer portal on January 25, 2021 and then transferred to play for the LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker has 52 career tackles (8.0 for loss), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks.

