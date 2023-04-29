McFadden selected in fifth round

The great draft for the Tigers continues as another former Clemson standout has heard his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected offensive lineman Jordan McFadden in the fifth round with pick No. 156. The Chargers listed McFadden as a guard so he is likely to make the move inside.

McFadden had a strong NFL combine earlier this year. His 4.99 second 40-yard dash was the fourth fastest among offensive linemen at this year’s combine. His 1.74 second 10-yard split and 7.7 second three-cone drill also showcased his athleticism.