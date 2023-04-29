Potter signs free agent deal

Saturday night a dream came true for BT Potter. Potter will get his chance at making a roster the NFL at a historic franchise.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson’s record holding kicker has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This season, Potter earned his second career Lou Groza Award semifinalist selection and was a second-team All-ACC selection. He converted 20-of-26 field goals and all 49 extra point attempts on the year for 109 points while also avergaing 64.6 yards on 81 kickoffs with 64 touchbacks.

Potter completed his five-year Clemson career (2018-22) 73-of-97 on field goals (75.3 percent) and 234-of-235 on PATs (99.6 percent). He concluded his time as a Tiger holding school career records for field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 of his career), starts by a placekicker (54), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine).

