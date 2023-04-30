Clemson makes cut for Four-star OL

Clemson makes cut for Four-star OL

Football

Clemson makes cut for Four-star OL

By April 30, 2023 1:16 pm

By |

Clemson found themselves in the final group for another’s highly touted recruit on Sunday.

Tuscarora (VA) four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal included the Tigers in his top-five schools. Alongside Clemson, Westphal listed Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Georgia as contenders for his commitment.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, Westphal is the No. 244 overall recruit and No. 22 offensive tackle in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Westphal has made numerous visits to Clemson, including one as recently as this month.

To celebrate Myles Murphy’s first round draft selection Dear Old Clemson has added a Myles Murphy Draft Pack to our online store.  Get a Free signed Myles Murphy card with the purchase of a signed Myles Murphy replica road sign.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , Football, Recruiting, Uncategorized

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

2024 Four-star offensive lineman Jameson Riggs announced his top ten on Twitter Sunday afternoon and the Tigers made the cut. Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt and (…)

reply
20hr

Saturday night a dream came true for BT Potter.  Potter will get his chance at making a roster the NFL at a historic franchise. The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson’s record holding kicker has signed (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home