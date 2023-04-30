Clemson makes cut for Four-star OL

Clemson found themselves in the final group for another’s highly touted recruit on Sunday.

Tuscarora (VA) four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal included the Tigers in his top-five schools. Alongside Clemson, Westphal listed Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Georgia as contenders for his commitment.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, Westphal is the No. 244 overall recruit and No. 22 offensive tackle in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Westphal has made numerous visits to Clemson, including one as recently as this month.

Top 5… Grateful for the relationships I’ve built over the last year. Thank you to every coach that has poured into me. I can’t thank you enough. @TuscaroraFB @336Edits pic.twitter.com/uHtNmgpq2Z — Fletcher Westphal (@FletcherWestph1) April 30, 2023

