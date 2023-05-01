A couple of reasons Allen 'couldn't be happier' to be an L.A. Ram

Davis Allen would’ve been grateful to any team that made his NFL dream come.

But even if it means making a cross-country trek, there are a couple of specific reasons why Clemson’s former tight end said he’s extra thankful for the one that ultimately did.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Allen said.

Allen is headed to Los Angeles after he was drafted in the fifth round by the Rams, a team Allen has had a close eye on in recent years. That might sound strange for someone who calls Georgia home and played his college football in South Carolina, but Allen was hoping to land with a winning organization wherever that might have taken him.

The Rams have been that more often than not under head coach Sean McVay, whose team is just two years removed from winning the Super Bowl. Their NFC West title during that 2021 season is one of three division championships the Rams have won during McVay’s six-year tenure.

“I’ve always viewed the Rams as a team that always had a chance to win the whole thing,” Allen told local media in Los Angeles. “There are some teams where it might be a rebuild season or something along those lines, but I’ve always felt like they have always had the talent to run the table. I’m super thankful to be part of this organization.”

There will also be a bit of a local connection for Allen out West.

Allen, who finished his four seasons at Clemson with 88 career catches, will get a chance to catch passes from a couple of former Georgia quarterbacks in veteran starter Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett, the Rams’ fourth-round pick after leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles. Allen’s father, John, was a linebacker at Georgia in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. Davis, who grew up attending Georgia games, played his prep football in the state at Calhoun High before signing with Clemson in 2019.

“It’s awesome,” the younger Allen said. “I was a Georgia fan growing up. My dad played there, and I grew up watching Matthew Stafford. To have the opportunity to play with him and to learn from him, it’s unbelievable.”

As for what the Rams are getting from their newest tight end on the field, Allen described himself as a well-rounded player for his position but far from a finished product. He’ll join a tight-end room in Los Angeles that already includes Hunter Long, Brycen Hopkins and veteran Tyler Higbee, the Rams’ second-leading receiver last season.

“I’m not afraid to put my hand in the dirt and block whoever I’m asked to block,” Allen said. “I’m confident enough to go up and catch the ball whenever it’s thrown in my direction. I think there’s a lot of room for improvement for me. I think there always will be. But I do think I can do a little bit of both.”