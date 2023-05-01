Former Clemson quarterbacks getting their shot in the NFL

A couple of former Clemson quarterbacks are getting their shot at the NFL level.

Multiple NFL teams will be taking a closer look at Chase Brice, as he is committed to the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders rookie minicamps, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The official Twitter account of App State Football also noted that Brice has been invited to rookie minicamps with the Falcons and New York Jets.

After playing for Clemson from 2017-19 and graduating in May 2020, Brice transferred to Duke, where he threw for 2,170 yards while passing for 10 touchdowns in 11 starts during the 2020 season. He then transferred to App State before the 2021 season and spent the last two seasons playing for the Mountaineers.

This past season, Brice completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,921 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He set the single-season school passing record in 2021 with 3,337 yards and helped the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M early in the 2022 season.

Brice concluded his college career having completed 60 percent of his passes for 9,451 yards and 73 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.

Brice threw for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in 25 games at Clemson. He was of course an unsung hero of Clemson’s 2018 national championship campaign, entering in relief in a 27-23 come-from-behind victory against Syracuse to preserve what would become Clemson’s perfect 15-0 campaign.

Additionally, former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson has accepted invites to rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, per Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star.

Johnson returned to Clemson in 2022 as a graduate transfer after originally signing with Clemson and enrolling in January 2017 before transferring to Northwestern in 2018.

Johnson completed 122-of-216 passes for 1,100 yards with seven touchdowns in addition to one rushing touchdown during his combined tenures with the Tigers and Wildcats. He started eight of the 12 games in which he appeared for Northwestern.

A former five-star prospect, Johnson was Clemson’s third-string quarterback last season. He made his season debut vs. Louisiana Tech — 1,750 days after his most recent appearance for Clemson in the 2017 ACC Championship Game — and later completed all five pass attempts for nine yards in the 2022 ACC title game vs. North Carolina.

Former Appalachian State QB Chase Brice is committed to the #Falcons and #Commanders rookie minicamps, per source. A couple NFL teams getting a closer look at Brice, who finished his college career with 9,451 passing yards and 73 touchdown passes. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

Mr. Football-winning QB Hunter Johnson of Brownsburg, who played at Northwestern and Clemson, has accepted invites to rookie minicamps with @Giants and @steelers. Five-star QB whose college career didn't go as planned. It happens. My story a few weeks ago:https://t.co/obsPJzx0ag — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 30, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

