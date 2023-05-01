Hester Named ACC Coach of the Year; Two Tigers Named All-ACC

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson head coach Kelley Hester has been named the ACC Coach of the Year, it was announced today by the league office. This marks the first time in program history the Tigers have had the Coach of the Year award. Savannah Grewal and Annabelle Pancake were named to the women’s golf All-ACC Team.

Hester guided the Tigers to the first ACC Championship in school history earlier this month, with match play wins over Duke and Virginia. She has now led the Tigers to an NCAA Regional appearance in every year there was opportunity since she took the helm of the Clemson program in 2016 (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Grewal and Pancake each earned their first All-Conference nods of their careers and Clemson’s first since 2020-21.

Grewal leads Clemson in stroke average this year with a 71.96 figure. The four-year Clemson letterman from Canada has a team-best 13 under-par rounds this year and leads the team in birdies with 88 and eagles with three. She is ranked 80th in the latest Golfstat rankings, best among Clemson golfers.

Pancake, ranked 92nd nationally, is second on the team in stroke average with a 72.29 figure, but she has been Clemson’s best player this spring with four top-10 finishes. The native of Indiana finished second at the Clover Cup with a 10-under-par score on March 12, then was co-champion at the Clemson Invitational two weeks later. She was Clemson’s top player in the ACC Tournament with a seven-under-par 209 score and fourth-place finish and was named the ACC’s Golfer of the Month for March.

The Tigers continue postseason play May 8-10 at the NCAA Regionals. Clemson was selected as the No.4 seed at the Pullman, Wash., regional site where the top four teams and top two individuals on non-advancing teams will earn a spot in Arizona to compete for the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club May 19-24.

Picture courtesy Clemson Athletics