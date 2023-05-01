NFL analyst: Ravens great fit for Simpson

NFL analyst: Ravens great fit for Simpson

Football

NFL analyst: Ravens great fit for Simpson

By May 1, 2023 8:36 am

By |

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson may have been one of the best values of the NFL draft when he was taken by the Washington Commanders in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Ravens are a great team for the Tiger to start his professional career.

“They know something about linebackers in that organization,” Jeremiah said on the NFL network.  “I am excited that he lands with the Baltimore Ravens.  They will know how to use his versatile skillset.”

Jeremiah has some ideas on how to best use Simpson’s skillset.

“The range he possesses, the running ability.  You are hoping he is going to develop into a Devin White type playmaker at the second level.  The range you see, the speed is legit, low 4.4.  You can blitz him off the edge.  He closes space immediately.  I thought when you free him up and get him outside the box a little bit he can see better.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
21hr

2024 Four-star offensive lineman Jameson Riggs announced his top ten on Twitter Sunday afternoon and the Tigers made the cut. Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home