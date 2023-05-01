Season Tickets for Clemson's First Gymnastics Season Now Available

Clemson has had amazing results starting new women’s sports programs recently and gymnastics is sure to be a huge success next season.

Today is the day where season tickets for the inaugural season go on sale. Littlejohn Coliseum is likely to be sold out as these Tigers compete next season.

The day has come! 👏 Claim your season tickets TODAY to watch your inaugural Clemson gymnastics team in Littlejohn next season. https://t.co/ZzXMNcu4q0 pic.twitter.com/8FbT3M4oU4 — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) May 1, 2023

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics.