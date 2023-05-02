Bad news for South Carolina

On Tuesday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer shared some bad injury news for his team.

Beamer gave an injury update on one of the Gamecocks’ offensive starters who “suffered a pretty significant injury” in the team’s spring game on April 15.

According to Beamer, starting left tackle Jaylen Nichols will miss the start of the season.

South Carolina begins the 2023 season against North Carolina in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2.

“Injury wise, Jaylen specifically, as you guys saw in the spring game, suffered a pretty significant injury,” Beamer said. “He won’t be ready for the beginning of the season, I’ll say that.”

Beamer added that “hopefully” the Gamecocks will get Nichols back “before the season is over” but didn’t give any more details on the injury.

In the meantime, it’s a significant loss for South Carolina, as Nichols has appeared in 37 games over the past four campaigns and made 18 starts for the Gamecocks.

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 318-pounder played in 12 games, making seven starts at left tackle.

Clemson is scheduled to play South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Columbia.

Shane Beamer provides an injury update on South Carolina’s starting left tackle, Jaylen Nichols: “Suffered a pretty significant injury, he won’t be ready for the beginning of the season.” pic.twitter.com/hgzcQ511DU — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) May 2, 2023

