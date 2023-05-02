Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 12

No. 10 Clemson (45-8, 18-6 ACC) dropped a midweek heartbreaker at Liberty before falling in two of three games at Virginia Tech over the weekend. This week the Tigers travel to the ACC Softball Championships hosted by Notre Dame, where they will be either the third or fourth seed in the tournament.

Overall Record: 45-8 (18-6 ACC) Last Week: 1-3 (1-2 ACC) 4/26 Wednesday @ Liberty L, 4-5 4/28 Friday @ Virginia Tech L, 4-5 4/29 Saturday @ Virginia Tech L, 1-3 4/30 Sunday @ Virginia Tech W, 5-4 Next Week: 5/11 Wednesday ACC Quarterfinals TBD 5/12 Friday ACC Semifinals TBD 5/13 Saturday ACC Finals 1:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, May 1st.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Caroline Jacobsen

The graduate outfielder from Tallahassee, FL earned her second hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-10 (.400) in four games last week. Jacobsen had a double, a homer, three runs, four walks, and two RBI.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Regan Spencer

The junior righty from Lexington, NC earned her second pitcher-of-the-week award for her work in relief on Sunday at Virginia Tech. In 4.0 innings, Spencer allowed an unearned run on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts to pick up the win.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored 17-14 while being outhit .306 (33 hits) to .268 (.30 hits). On the week, Clemson had three doubles, seven homers, and 12 walks against 30 strikeouts while going 1-2 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.77 ERA, allowing 17 runs (14 earned) in 26.0 innings with five walks and 17 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .982 clip, committing two errors in 111 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson is making their third appearance in three years in the ACC Softball Championship. As the #1 seed in 2021 at Louisville, the Tigers defeated #9 Georgia Tech (2-0) and #4 Virginia Tech (2-0) before falling to #3 Duke (0-1) in the championship game. Last season as the #5 seed in Pittsburgh, Clemson defeated #4 Notre Dame (7-3) and #1 Virginia Tech (4-1) before falling to #3 Florida State (6-8) in the championship game.