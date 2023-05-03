2024 mock draft roundup: Way-too-early projections for Clemson players

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, way-too-early 2024 mock drafts are popping up all over the internet, and many of them project multiple Clemson players to be first-round picks.

Here’s a look at some of the way-too-early mock drafts and where they have Tigers projected to land in next year’s draft:

Pro Football Network, Ian Cummings

No. 23 overall pick: Clemson S Andrew Mukuba to Jacksonville Jaguars

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up to be competitors in the AFC for a long time. One of the few remaining pieces left to add is an elite slot defender. Andrew Mukuba has the tools to fill that role. He’s already proven his versatility at the collegiate level, and he has the fluidity, short-area athleticism, and playmaking ability to be a mainstay in coverage.”

No. 28 overall pick: Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro to Buffalo Bills

“There was talk that Ruke Orhorhoro might declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after a standout 2022 campaign. He instead returned, but he’s an early candidate to crack the early rounds in 2024. Orhorhoro, at around 6’4″, 300 pounds, has elite length and explosiveness. His violent energy wears down blockers, and he can line up everywhere from 1-tech to 5-tech.”

No. 32 overall pick: Clemson LB Barrett Carter to Kansas City Chiefs

“With Willie Gay and Drue Tranquill scheduled to be free agents in 2024, Kansas City might need LB help. Barrett Carter isn’t just an LB, of course. He’s a defensive weapon. His 10.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks from 2022 highlight his value as a 6’1″, 225-pound homing missile in the box, but he also has the skills to be a vulture over the middle of the field in coverage.”

The Draft Network, Keith Sanchez and Damian Parson

No. 27 overall pick: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins to New York Jets

No. 30 overall pick: Clemson LB Barrett Carter to Cincinnati Bengals

No. 31 overall pick: Clemson S Andrew Mukuba to San Francisco 49ers

Pro Football Focus, Max Chadwick

No. 10 overall pick: Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to Pittsburgh Steelers

“The son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., the sophomore linebacker has lived up to his father’s name and then some.

“The younger Trotter excels on passing plays, as he was the only Power Five linebacker with 80-plus grades as a pass-rusher and in coverage. Trotter was second in that same group in both passer rating allowed (42.9) and open target rate allowed (47.6%).”

NBC Sports Philadelphia, Reuben Frank

No. 8 overall pick: Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to Atlanta Falcons

“I really wanted to keep Little Trott out of the NFC East. Just wouldn’t feel right seeing Jeremiah Trotter’s son facing the Eagles twice a year. And he lands in Atlanta, which hasn’t been ranked higher than 20th in defense since 2017 (when their defensive coordinator was former Eagles secondary coach Marquand Manuel). When Trott was drafted out of Stephen F. Austin he was a fairly unknown 3rd-round pick. Trott Jr. is nothing of the sort. Trotter, who grew up in Hainesport, Burlington County, and played high school ball at St. Joe’s Prep, was named 2nd-team All-America last year and is the consensus top linebacker in the country. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Trotter had 89 tackles, 13 ½ tackles for loss, 6 ½ sacks and two interceptions last year and was one of only three BCS players with at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and two INTs (among the others was Temple linebacker Layton Jordan). Trotter can do it all. Must run in the family.”

No. 26 overall pick: Clemson S Andrew Mukuba to Dallas Cowboys

“Mukuba has a lot going for him in terms of traits. He’s very fast, has nice size, very good ball skills and he’s a capable blitzer. Mukuba needs to get stronger and play stronger to become a big-time difference maker on the NFL level, but he’s got a lot of tools that are going to make teams notice. The production hasn’t been there yet – one INT, one sack, 2 ½ tackles for loss in two seasons. But with some added strength and increased production, Mukuba could elevate himself into the first round.”

USA TODAY Sports, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

No. 30 overall pick: Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro to Buffalo Bills

“Some degree of change seems inevitable for the interior of Buffalo’s line, as its four top players (Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle) are all entering the final year of their contracts. The 6-4, 295-pound Orhorhoro could step in as an explosively powerful disruptor, and he likely has substantial untapped potential given that he did not start playing football until his junior year of high school.”

No. 31 overall pick: Clemson S Andrew Mukuba to San Francisco 49ers

“Having missed out on the first round the last two drafts due to the trade up for Trey Lance in 2021, San Francisco is set to return to Day 1 action next April. The ACC defensive rookie of the year in 2021, Mukuba is looking to bounce back this year after being hampered by multiple injuries last year, and has the overall athleticism to be a versatile coverage asset for the 49ers’ secondary.”

