ESPN analyst goes against the usual narrative

This ESPN analyst went against the usual narrative while speaking about Clemson recently.

Former Baylor star and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, now an ESPN analyst, had a statement to make about the Tigers last week during a College GameDay show on location at the site of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The former Heisman Trophy winner thinks Dabo Swinney’s team will “shock the nation” this season.

“I do have something to say when it comes to Clemson,” Griffin said. “I think Dabo Swinney realizes that his offense was archaic, and then he went outside of his system, went and got a young offensive mind in Garrett Riley from TCU, and now they’re going to be able to fulfill the system with the perfect quarterback for that system in Cade Klubnik.”

Griffin is a fan of Klubnik, who enters his second season at Clemson and his first full season as the Tigers’ starting signal-caller.

“I’ve known Cade Klubnik for a very long time,” Griffin said. “He attended my quarterback academy that I run at Baylor, and he just has a thing about him that draws people into him and he gets the best out of them.”

Swinney of course guided Clemson to national championships in 2016 and 2018, and Griffin believes Swinney’s Tigers will be in the national title hunt once again this season.

“I’ve very excited for them,” Griffin said. “I think that is a growth moment for Dabo Swinney, who always tends to promote from within. So, I think Clemson will actually shock the nation and be in the run for a national championship.”

Clemson will be a SERIOUS National Championship Contender this year because Dabo Swinney realized the offense was ARCHAIC and stepped out of his comfort zone to fix it. pic.twitter.com/CWHZhke4pB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 2, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

