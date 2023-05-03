Post-spring inventory: Quarterback

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

First up is quarterback.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed Sunday. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Cade Klubnik, Hunter Helms, Christopher Vizzina, Trent Pearman (walk-on)

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Paul Tyson

Analysis

Klubnik is still on track to take over as the Tigers’ full-time starter this fall, and Clemson had some good depth behind him at the position.

Klubnik will try to take the next step in his development after playing 10 games as a true freshman last season. The former blue-chip recruit completed just 61% of his passes with more interceptions (3) than touchdown passes (2) last season, but Klubnik is now running a version of the Air Raid under first-year coordinator Garrett Riley that better suits his dual-threat skill set.

Perhaps the biggest development this spring was the progress made by Helms, who would be Klubnik’s backup if the season started today. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called it the best spring Helms has had since he’s been with the program. Swinney is also high on the potential of Vizzina, who arrives on campus in January as the Tigers’ latest blue-chip signee at the position.

Clemson reached into the portal for Tyson, who still needs to get healthy after missing the spring with a thumb injury. But the former Alabama and Arizona State signal caller adds some seasoning to a position room that could use it. If there’s a concern with this group, it’s the lack of overall game experience at this level. No quarterback on the roster has played in more than 15 college games, and Klubnik is the only one that’s appeared in double-digit games at Clemson.