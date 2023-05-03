Talented TE explains why he’s ‘very, very interested’ in Clemson

Clemson recently checked up on a standout Peach State tight end on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Ga.) rising junior Marshall Pritchett got a school visit last week from tight ends coach Kyle Richardson.

“It meant a lot!” Pritchett said of Richardson stopping by his school. “To be able to reconnect with any of Clemson’s staff is always good. Especially Coach Richardson!”

A class of 2025 recruit with multiple Power Five offers already under his belt, Pritchett has been to Clemson on a few occasions including a couple of times this past fall. He traveled to Tiger Town for the NC State game in October, then made his way back to campus for the regular season finale against South Carolina in November.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder has stayed in touch with the Tigers since participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, and he feels good about where he stands with Swinney’s program at this point in the recruiting process.

“I’ve been in contact with Clemson since my camp performance last summer, and have kept a great relationship with them,” Pritchett said. “I have visited three times, and as my recruitment process continues I will absolutely be on campus some more. I believe I’m in a great position with them, and I’m excited to continue furthering our relationship! I love the leadership Coach Swinney implements in the program, and it’s something that has stuck out to me since the first time I visited.”

Pritchett is coming off a strong sophomore campaign in 2022 when he posted 52 receptions for 900 yards and nine touchdowns. He is set to camp at Clemson again on May 31 and looks forward to working out with Richardson and new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley watching.

“I’m excited to be able to compete again under a new set of eyes with Coach Riley,” he said, “and to compete and show my skills in front of Coach Richardson to a higher degree than I did last year.”

Pritchett is a native of Charleston and recently had the chance to meet former Clemson standout tight end Brandon Ford.

“I met Brandon for the first time about a month ago when I went back home for a 1v1 event and he helped draw me up some routes that I consistently was able to win on,” Pritchett said. “I had some great conversations with him about what it’s like to be a Tiger, and as someone from Charleston as well we had a lot in common. It was great being able to talk to him.”

Vanderbilt gave Pritchett his first offer last September, followed by offers from Boston College and North Carolina in October and November, respectively. UAB and UCF both joined his offer list in March.

Pritchett played receiver full time for the first time as a sophomore after playing quarterback previously, but he projects as a tight end at the next level.

An offer from Clemson in the future, he said, “would mean the world” to him.

“I love the way they utilize bigger guys as route runners, and their history of converting WRs to TEs, which is what I will do,” he said. “The culture at Clemson, the value of academics, and the family environment are some things that really stand out to me. To get an offer would mean the world. Clemson is a school I’m very, very interested in and I see them being a school that is big in my recruitment throughout the course!”

