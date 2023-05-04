Clemson legacy ‘eager’ for offer from Tigers after great recent visit

A talented prospect from the Lone Star State and Clemson legacy recruit returned to Tiger Town recently.

Fatu Mukuba – a class of 2024 athlete from LBJ High School (Austin, Texas) with double-digit scholarship offers – was back on campus for the spring game last month.

“It was great,” he said of the spring game experience, “especially since my brother caught an interception, so it just made it even more exciting.”

Fatu is of course the younger brother of Clemson rising junior safety Andrew Mukuba, who intercepted a pass from Cade Klubnik in the second quarter of the spring game.

Andrew returned the interception 40 yards to the 2-yard line but couldn’t quite get into the end zone for what would have been a pick-six – something Fatu jokingly gave Andrew a hard time about.

“I was really clowning him after, really, ‘cause he should have scored and stuff. He was like right there,” Fatu said. “He was really close. But it was fun. We shared a really good experience talking about it.”

Andrew took time to show his younger sibling around while he was on campus.

“He was able to show me his locker, how everything looked for him and stuff,” Fatu said. “That’s who I was with, so I was able to see the locker room. He showed me their weight room and how everything goes in there.”

Fatu also had the chance to speak briefly with a couple of Clemson coaches, including head man Dabo Swinney.

“I got to talk with Coach (Mike) Reed and Coach Dabo,” Fatu said. “It was a busy day, though, so everything was really quick. But it was a nice conversation with both of them, though, being able to catch up a little bit.”

Swinney hopes to see Fatu again at Swinney’s camp this summer, something Fatu is interested in participating in.

“It was a nice conversation,” Fatu said of talking with Swinney. “He was just telling me how proud he was of my brother and he was just happy to see me there. He told me he wants me to come back for a camp. Hopefully I can make that camp visit. I would like to go showcase my skills out there.”

Fatu plays both wide receiver and defensive back for LBJ, but the Tigers are looking at the 5-foot-10, 165-pound rising senior as a safety.

Fatu holds Power Five offers from Kansas State and Colorado along with other FBS offers from Connecticut, North Texas, Rice, Texas State, Tulane, Tulsa and UTSA.

Fatu would love to receive an offer from Clemson and have the chance to follow in his brother’s footsteps as a Tiger.

His latest experience on campus for the spring game made him want an offer from the Tigers even more.

“It definitely made me eager to get a Clemson offer, just being able to be around most of the players,” Fatu said. “Just being able to see their friendship and their brotherhood, how they communicate, it was just fun.”

Andrew is expecting to have an excellent junior season in 2023, and Fatu is looking to visit Clemson again this fall to see his brother in action.

“I’m definitely hoping to make a couple games this season to watch my brother play,” Fatu said. “He’s telling me he’s locked in, he’s supposed to have a big season this year. So, I’m hoping to catch that in person.”

