Former Tiger agrees to huge contract extension

A former Clemson star is getting the new contract he has earned as one of the NFL’s top defensive tackles.

Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants have agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension that includes $60 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As Schefter noted, Lawrence’s new deal makes him the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the league.

The 25-year-old Lawrence is coming off the best season of his young NFL career in 2022 when he established career highs in a number of statistics, including sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

Lawrence’s outstanding season earned him Pro Bowl honors, as well as second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. Additionally, he was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team and the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFC team.

Lawrence has racked up 213 career tackles, 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 58 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles across his first four NFL campaigns from 2019-22 after being selected by the Giants in the first round (17th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PHhRdZv1k2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

