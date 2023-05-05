Georgia DE ‘enjoyed’ Clemson visit, hopes to showcase skills at camp

Among the prospects that attended Clemson’s spring game last month was a standout defensive end from the Peach State with several Power Five offers under his belt to date.

The Tigers hosted Simeon Boulware of Dacula (Ga.) High School for the April 15 spring game.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Boulware said. “The atmosphere, the campus, everything looks great and nice.”

It was the first visit to Clemson for the 6-foot-5, 240-pound rising senior in the class of 2024.

“My highlight (of the visit) is the nice campus and the people there,” he said.

Boulware was able to spend time with Clemson assistant coach Mickey Conn, who invited Boulware on the spring game visit.

“We just talked about recruiting and how it works and what to expect at Clemson football,” Boulware said.

The Tigers are keeping tabs on Boulware, who plans to return to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and wants to put his skills on display for the coaching staff.

“They are watching me right now and I’m going back up there for a camp,” he said. “I hope I can show Clemson that I can be a use of their defense and how I can use my speed and agility to make plays.”

Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, UAB, UCF and Memphis have all offered Boulware, who finished his junior season in 2022 with 46 tackles (10 for loss), nine sacks, 32 quarterback hurries, five blocked kicks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

An offer from Clemson moving forward would of course be very big for Boulware.

“I know that Clemson is a really good football program,” he said. “Their defense is really good and their offense as well. I would be very grateful if I had a offer at Clemson.”

