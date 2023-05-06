2025 tight end has Clemson near the top of his list after Spring Game visit

A plethora of recruits made their way to Clemson a few weeks ago for the program’s annual Orange and White Game, one of the university’s biggest recruiting opportunities.

Among the prospects in attendance was Wando (SC) class of 2025 tight end Brock Feinberg.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound rising junior has made numerous visits to Tigertown, including the one for the 2023 Orange and White game. Feinberg and his father have attended many games together over the years.

“He’s always loved Clemson,” Feinberg said. “We’ve lived down here for 23 years and he always watches Clemson and we go up for games. He thought it was amazing.”

Despite not holding any FBS offers at the moment, Feinberg received positive feedback from the Tiger coaching staff.

“I talked to the recruiter at the spring game and he told me Coach Richardson (tight ends coach Kyle Richardson) has been looking at you actually,” Feinberg said. “How it sounds to me, I’m pretty good on the radar.”

Feinberg also said the coaching staff wants him to attend Dabo Swinney’s football camp this summer to showcase his talents.

Although he has not received an offer, both Clemson and in-state rival South Carolina have expressed interest.

“Clemson is in my top-three for sure,” Feinberg said. “I’d say they’re about one or two. They are very far up there for me.”

