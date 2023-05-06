2025 tight end has Clemson near the top of his list after Spring Game visit

2025 tight end has Clemson near the top of his list after Spring Game visit

Recruiting

2025 tight end has Clemson near the top of his list after Spring Game visit

By May 6, 2023 8:41 am

By |

A plethora of recruits made their way to Clemson a few weeks ago for the program’s annual Orange and White Game, one of the university’s biggest recruiting opportunities.

Among the prospects in attendance was Wando (SC) class of 2025 tight end Brock Feinberg.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound rising junior has made numerous visits to Tigertown, including the one for the 2023 Orange and White game. Feinberg and his father have attended many games together over the years.

“He’s always loved Clemson,” Feinberg said. “We’ve lived down here for 23 years and he always watches Clemson and we go up for games. He thought it was amazing.”

Despite not holding any FBS offers at the moment, Feinberg received positive feedback from the Tiger coaching staff.

“I talked to the recruiter at the spring game and he told me Coach Richardson (tight ends coach Kyle Richardson) has been looking at you actually,” Feinberg said. “How it sounds to me, I’m pretty good on the radar.”

Feinberg also said the coaching staff wants him to attend Dabo Swinney’s football camp this summer to showcase his talents.

Although he has not received an offer, both Clemson and in-state rival South Carolina have expressed interest.

“Clemson is in my top-three for sure,” Feinberg said. “I’d say they’re about one or two. They are very far up there for me.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer. After assessing the quarterback and running (…)

3hr

Clemson Softball has the country’s best two-way player in Valerie Cagle. There’s nobody else in the nation that does it like the Tigers’ star redshirt junior, who has once again excelled on the field in the (…)

20hr

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, a draft analyst ranked his favorite picks from the three-day event in Kansas City. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter named his favorite picks in every round and cited a couple of (…)

1d

Coach Brad Brownell and Clemson basketball has handed out a new offer to one of the top 2025 prospects from North Carolina. 6-8 power forward Trent Steinour from Lake Norman announced the offer on Twitter (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home