Clemson lands major transfer commitment

Basketball

May 7, 2023

Clemson basketball just got better.  The Tigers have landed a major commitment that is very familiar with battling in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Syracuse transfer Joseph Girard III has announced that he will transfer to Clemson.

One of the top players in the transfer portal, Girard put his name in the portal after his senior season at Syracuse. He is coming off visits to both Clemson and LSU over the past couple of weeks.

Last season for the Orange, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Glens Falls, N.Y., averaged a team-high 16.4 points points per game to go with 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest. His 88 3-pointers led the team and he shot 38 percent from behind the arc.

Girard racked up 1,652 points across his four campaigns at Syracuse. His 297 career 3-pointers ranks third in school history.

 

