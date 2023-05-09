5-star Clemson target sets five official visits

A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2024 has set five official visits, including a trip to Tiger Town.

The father of Buford (Ga.) High School five-star athlete KJ Bolden posted a graphic on Twitter showing that he plans to officially visit Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn.

Bolden’s official visit schedule will begin with Clemson the first weekend in June.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising senior is rated as a five-star prospect by all the major recruiting services. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the nation’s No. 1 safety and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position.

Bolden received an offer from Clemson last June and has been on campus multiple times in the past.

“They’re all like family. They’re big on what they do,” he told TCI. “They never change things up. Coach Dabo, he was nice. He gets after it. I like things like that, coaches like that, and it’s just more than football to them. They like to talk about life and other things beyond football, and schools like that, that’s really big to me.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

