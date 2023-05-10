Spiller sees ‘electrifying’ Sunshine State athlete

Clemson is showing early interest in a talented and versatile athlete from the Sunshine State whose recruitment has taken off since the end of last year.

Last week, Clemson assistant coach CJ Spiller stopped by Vero Beach (Fla.) High School to watch 2026 athlete Efrem White run during his track practice.

“It was a good feeling to see someone like him come and watch me run,” White told The Clemson Insider, “but I was locked in on my drills so I didn’t really focus on that.”

In addition to competing in track and field events, White does it all on the football field for his Vero Beach team that went 11-2 last season and reached the Florida playoff regional final.

The 6-foot-1.5, 155-pound rising sophomore played on both sides of the ball and special teams as a freshman in 2022, seeing action at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. He threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns, had 91 receiving yards and a touchdown reception, and rushed for 249 yards and five more scores on the ground. Defensively, he posted 25 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.

Based on what White was told by Spiller, he’ll be keeping an eye on the promising prospect moving forward.

“He just said he’ll be watching me,” said White, who describes himself as an “electrifying” player on the gridiron.

Considering the number of stars that have come through the Clemson football program in the past, White certainly appreciates Spiller and the Tigers showing interest in him.

“It’s really crazy because I used to look up to people that went there like Trevor Lawrence,” he said.

White has seen his recruiting stock soar since this past December while collecting a slew of Power Five scholarship offers. NC State and Florida State were first to offer in December, followed by offers from Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Miami, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Illinois so far in 2023.

A future offer from Clemson would be special for White.

“(It) would be amazing,” he said. “I’ll really feel D1 ready.”

White hasn’t had the chance to check out Clemson in person yet but a visit to campus at some point is on his mind.

“It’s something I’m thinking about doing,” he said.

Vero Beach 2026 ATH EJ White runs during track practice Monday. #Clemson assistant CJ Spiller stopped by practice earlier to watch White run. @Efrem_White11 @VBFootball pic.twitter.com/KNf5MwIgZc — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) May 1, 2023

