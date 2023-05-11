4-star Virginia corner ‘really felt home’ at Clemson

A four-star cornerback from Virginia was able to check out Clemson for the first time last month.

Terrance “Deuce” Edwards of Richmond’s Trinity Episcopal School traveled to Tiger Town on April 17, and the talented class of 2025 prospect came away from the visit impressed.

“Clemson was great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “The campus is nice, the community, the plan they have for me and the coaches, the players. What stuck out most was the fact that the players spoke on behalf of the coaches, and they spoke really positive about the coaches. The coaches told me that they’d give me a set plan for me to get to the league and how to better me as a man. So, that’s what I enjoyed the most about it.”

While on campus, Edwards had the chance to spend time with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, as well as senior defensive analyst DeAndre McDaniel and offensive analyst Tajh Boyd.

The coaches made him feel right at home in Clemson.

“Overall, with all of them, they’re all great men – not just being coaches, but they all have great personalities and all great mentors,” Edwards said. “They all have great experiences. When I was there, it wasn’t just strictly football. They talked to me about life, they talked to me about how my family was doing, how school was going, how everything was going on at home. So, I really felt home when I was at Clemson.”

The Tigers have expressed plenty of interest in the 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising junior, who is the No. 7 prospect in the state of Virginia and No. 255 overall prospect in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Right now, what they like most about me is my physicality, my ability to break on balls, my ball tracking, my size, my physique as a cornerback and what they think I can grow into,” he said.

Edwards is certainly high on the Tigers as well and hopes to add Clemson to his offer list that already includes schools such as Boston College, Colorado, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

“Clemson would mean everything to get an offer,” he said. “That would mean the most to me.”

An offer from Clemson would be even bigger for him because of the former Tiger and current NFL cornerback that Edwards looks up to.

“One of my idols in football, A.J. Terrell (of the Atlanta Falcons), played for Clemson, and that’s one of the guys that I base my game off of,” he said.

After a great first experience at Clemson, Edwards can’t wait to get back on campus again and expects to return this summer.

“Definitely in the summer,” he said. “If I can get up there anytime soon, I’ll definitely be up there. But for sure in the summer.”

