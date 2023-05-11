This Day 3 pick from Clemson 'going to have an impact'

A prominent ESPN NFL draft analyst is a fan of this Day 3 pick from Clemson.

Longtime draft pundit Matt Miller didn’t expect Jordan McFadden to still be available in the fifth round, when the Los Angeles Chargers grabbed the former Tiger offensive lineman with the 156th overall pick.

“I thought he’d come off the board maybe late third, early fourth round because of the positional versatility,” Miller said on ESPN.

A three-year starter at tackle for the Tigers, and two-time All-ACC honoree, McFadden will move to the interior offensive line in the league.

The 6-foot-2, 303-pounder joins the Chargers after starting the final 39 of his 56 career games at Clemson, including all 14 last season when he was a first-team All-ACC selection and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top blocker in the conference.

“Best inside at guard… Physical at the point of attack,” Miller said. “When you get into his face – and sometimes he does let guys get a little bit into his body — when he’s able to use that length, he’s able to move guys in the run game. He’s been trusted. They’ve developed him.”

Miller sees starter potential in McFadden and believes he’ll be an impact late-round pick for the Chargers.

“Round 5, you’re thinking depth,” he said. “But on this offensive line, they’ve got to find bodies in there. McFadden is someone that he’s going to have an impact.”

