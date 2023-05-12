One of nation’s top DEs talks ‘special’ visit to Clemson

One of the nation’s top-ranked edge rushers in the 2025 class traveled to Tiger Town for the first time this spring.

Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star defensive end Bryce Davis visited Clemson for the program’s underclassmen day April 1.

“I really enjoyed the visit,” Davis told The Clemson Insider. “All the coaches seemed really genuine, and the environment just felt right. It was a family atmosphere and just a lot of energy. It was special.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound rising junior was accompanied to campus by his parents.

“They felt pretty much how I did,” Davis said of how his parents enjoyed the visit. “They just really enjoyed the family atmosphere.”

Davis is touted as a top-30 national prospect by multiple recruiting services. He is the nation’s No. 4 edge defender and No. 25 overall prospect in his class according to 247Sports, while Rivals considers him the No. 3 weakside defensive end and No. 30 overall prospect in his class.

Clemson hasn’t extended any class of 2025 offers to date, though Davis is a strong candidate to receive one when the Tigers do start pulling the trigger on offers to prospects in his class.

“They just told me they really like me as a player and that they aren’t offering anyone in the ’25 class right now,” he said, “so I’m just looking forward to continue building the relationship and learning from them.”

Vanderbilt was first to offer Davis in January 2022, followed by West Virginia last spring, Duke in August and Georgia in October. He has added a slew of other major offers already in 2023, with schools such as Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Notre Dame all throwing their hats in the ring this year.

An offer from Clemson moving forward would be big for Davis and make the Tigers a top contender in his recruitment.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “They don’t offer a lot of players and they wait until you’re a junior or a senior so they can establish that relationship. So receiving an offer from them would mean a lot and they would be high on my list.”

–Photo courtesy of Bryce Davis

