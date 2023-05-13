Clemson holds on to win series at Virginia Tech

Clemson holds on to win series at Virginia Tech

Baseball

Clemson holds on to win series at Virginia Tech

By May 13, 2023 10:48 pm

By |

Will Taylor’s infield single scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and the Tigers tacked on four more runs in the frame in No. 10 Clemson’s 9-8 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Saturday night. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 34-17 overall and 16-10 in the ACC. The Hokies fell to 29-18 overall and 11-14 in ACC play.

Carson DeMartini’s leadoff homer in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then Clemson answered with four runs on five hits in the third inning. Caden Grice’s run-scoring single tied the score, then Riley Bertram’s two-out, two-run single gave Clemson the lead. Blake Wright followed with a run-scoring double.

The Hokies narrowed Clemson’s lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning on Christian Martin’s two-run single. Brody Donay tied the score in the sixth inning on a run-scoring single. In the top of the ninth inning, Taylor’s infield single scored a run to give Clemson a 5-4 lead, then Billy Amick ripped a run-scoring double to double the lead. Wright added a bases-loaded walk and Benjamin Blackwell laced a two-run single to close out the five-run frame.

Chris Cannizzaro hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, then Garrett Michel followed with a solo homer. Pinch-hitter Eddie Eisert ripped a run-scoring double, But the Tigers shut the door with a game-ending double play on interference.

Nick Clayton (6-0) earned the win in relief, while Tristan Smith recorded his third save of the year. Brady Kirtner (1-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network.

, , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
14hr

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the (…)

reply
18hr

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer. After assessing the quarterback, running (…)

reply
2d

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home