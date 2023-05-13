Highly sought-after Georgia DL on Clemson: ‘Love it there’

Last month, Clemson played host again to this big-time defensive line prospect from the Peach State with a boatload of major scholarship offers already under his belt.

Buford (Ga.) High School’s Bryce Perry-Wright returned to campus for the April 15 spring game, and the highly sought-after class of 2026 recruit had another great experience in Tiger Town.

“I loved my moment at Clemson for the spring game,” Perry-Wright told The Clemson Insider. “The highlight was the fans and the coaches.”

Perry-Wright has seen his recruiting stock continue to soar this year while collecting a slew of offers, and he now has nearly 20 total Power Five college opportunities.

What does the 6-foot-3, 245-pound rising sophomore know about Clemson’s interest in him early in the recruiting process?

“I think Clemson is most interested in my overall game, skill and my growth, and learning development in football and school,” he said.

Perry-Wright picked up his first offer from South Carolina last year before adding offers from Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State and West Virginia. He has kept on racking up offers since the calendar turned to 2023, with Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Pitt, Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Penn State, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Texas and Louisville all pulling the trigger.

Clemson has yet to extend any 2025 offers yet, much less offer any prospects in the 2026 class. But an offer from the Tigers down the road would be a very big deal for Perry-Wright.

“It would mean the world to get a Clemson offer,” he said. “Without God, nothing will be possible.”

Perry-Wright has been to Clemson a number of times already – including multiple gameday visits last season, as well as another visit in March – and his latest trip to Tiger Town for last month’s spring game certainly won’t be his last.

“I will most definitely make a visit back to Clemson,” he said. “Love it there.”

