Post-spring inventory: Safety

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive end, defensive tackle and linebacker positions, safety is next up.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed April 30. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Jalyn Phillips, Andrew Mukuba, R.J. Mickens, Tyler Venables, Sherrod Covil Jr., Kylon Griffin, Khalil Barnes, Kylen Webb,

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Rob Billings

Analysis

When it comes to quality experience and depth, this position gives any on Clemson’s roster a run for its money.

The Tigers are returning their top four safeties from last season, including a fifth-year senior (Phillips) and a two-year starter (Mukuba). Backing them up are a pair of seniors in Mickens and Venables, and those two would likely be starters at a lot of other programs. That’s particularly true with Mickens, who led Clemson in interceptions last season (3) and needs to be on the field in some capacity, safeties coach Mickey Conn has said.

Phillips finished second on the team with 82 tackles and also had four pass breakups from his free safety spot a season ago. Mukuba dealt with various injuries last season that halted his progress, but the former blue-chip recruit was a freshman All-American in 2021. He has a clean bill of health and a renewed focus heading into the summer.

Breaking into the rotation will be difficult for others at the position should those four stay healthy, but it won’t be impossible. Covil did so last season, playing in 13 games as a true freshman. Griffin is coming off a redshirt year while Webb, an incoming freshman, went through the spring as an early enrollee.

So did Barnes, who made a strong first impression. A safety by trade, Barnes got the start at nickel in the spring game because of injuries and was one of the game’s standouts. His pick-six late in the fourth quarter was the difference in the White team’s 20-13 win. Barnes’ playmaking ability and versatility give him a shot to contribute early. Billings, a four-star signee out of Milton (Georgia) High, will arrive this summer.